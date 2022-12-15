Behind the Myth of Meritocracy: How STEM Fields Perpetuate Racial and Gender Disparities

STEM fields are characterized by dispassionate inquiry, scientific methods, and reliance on data and analysis. But scientists are human beings; consequently, even these fields are subject to sociological patterns and behaviors. This presentation examines how despite the veneer of meritocracy, everyday practices in STEM fields maintain and institutionalize racial and gender disparities that leave men of color and women of all races at a disadvantage in these disciplines. The presentation concludes with suggestions for evidence-based solutions that can help create more equity in these fields.