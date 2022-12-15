Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Oct 20, 2022

Behind the Myth of Meritocracy: How STEM Fields Perpetuate Racial and Gender Disparities

Presentation #406.01 in the session Plenary Session: Workforce.

by Adia Wingfield
Published onOct 20, 2022
Behind the Myth of Meritocracy: How STEM Fields Perpetuate Racial and Gender Disparities

STEM fields are characterized by dispassionate inquiry, scientific methods, and reliance on data and analysis. But scientists are human beings; consequently, even these fields are subject to sociological patterns and behaviors. This presentation examines how despite the veneer of meritocracy, everyday practices in STEM fields maintain and institutionalize racial and gender disparities that leave men of color and women of all races at a disadvantage in these disciplines. The presentation concludes with suggestions for evidence-based solutions that can help create more equity in these fields.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with