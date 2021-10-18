SATCON2: Media

Media files related to the SATCON2 report.
This section contains a selection of images and other media related to the SATCON2 report.
Albireo in Cygnus with Starlink Satellites.
Media link: https://noirlab.edu/public/images/ann21021c/
Credit: Rafael Schmall
In May 2019 SpaceX launched its first batch of 60 Starlink communication satellites, which surprised astronomers and lay people with their appearance in the night sky. Astronomers have accumulated observations of constellation satellites and run computer simulations of their likely impact to thoroughly understand the magnitude and complexity of the problem. This research informed the discussion at the Satellite Constellations workshops (SATCON1 and SATCON2) and led to recommendations for observatories and constellation operators.
Media Link: https://noirlab.edu/public/images/noirlab2022b/
Credit: NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/P. Marenfeld
This image of Venus and the Pleiades also shows the tracks of Starlink satellites, part of an ever-growing constellation of satellites aimed to provide worldwide Internet access. The reflective surfaces of the satellites, coupled with the fact that they are orbiting around the Earth, means that astronomical observations which require very long exposures capture “tracks” of the satellites in their images. Because the number of satellites is expected to grow, it is likely that in the near future there will be no place on Earth where these satellites will not be visible crossing the sky. This new type of light pollution is a problem we will have to deal with.
Media Link: https://iau.org/public/images/detail/ann21047i/
Credit: Torsten Hansen/IAU OAE
Poster for the SATCON2 workshop.
Media Link: https://noirlab.edu/public/imagePoster for SATCON2s/ann21021a/