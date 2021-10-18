SATCON2: Media

This image of Venus and the Pleiades also shows the tracks of Starlink satellites, part of an ever-growing constellation of satellites aimed to provide worldwide Internet access. The reflective surfaces of the satellites, coupled with the fact that they are orbiting around the Earth, means that astronomical observations which require very long exposures capture “tracks” of the satellites in their images. Because the number of satellites is expected to grow, it is likely that in the near future there will be no place on Earth where these satellites will not be visible crossing the sky. This new type of light pollution is a problem we will have to deal with.

Media Link: https://iau.org/public/images/detail/ann21047i/

Credit: Torsten Hansen/IAU OAE