Astronomy from the Moon: A New Frontier for 21st Century Astrophysics

International Lunar Observatory Association has been working on its Moon South Pole Missions to conduct to Astronomy from the Moon (AFTM) since its founding in 2007 while promoting this pioneering activity through its affiliated Space Age Publishing Company and Galaxy Forum program. The flagship ILO-1 mission to Malapert Mountain, and potential ILO-2 back-up to Shackleton Rim, are closer than ever to realization for Galaxy First Light Imaging with technology demonstrator / precursor ILO-X in final stages of development and upcoming contract to land on the Moon surface via launch on Intuitive Machines NOVA-C commercial lander July 2021. ILOA MoUs with NAOC / CAS of China have resulted in the 2014 first image of a spiral galaxy (M101) being imaged from Chang’e-3 Lunar-based Ultraviolet Telescope (LUT) on the near-side of the Moon; and a co-sponsorship of a 2-year researcher to analyze LUT data and publish scientific reports starting this spring. ILOA will also overview international and commercial interests in, and current / future plans for, AFTM from China, India, USA, SEA, Korea, Russia, Japan, Canada and Europe.