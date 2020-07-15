Space-Object Searching Methodology

The first line of defense against space threats is systematic sky-searching for hazardous near Earth-Earth Objects (NEOs). Asteroid threats are well-known, though comets are under-represented because most are yet to be surveyed and some travel from strange places or through blind spots. Comet orbits also shift due to sublimation when near the Sun. Significant improvements may be achieved by deployment of space-telescopes specifically designed to assess nearby moving objects. Those might best be operated under artificial intelligence. Coverage of comet threats would be significantly expanded by space observatories near the Sun, placed in the orbits of Mercury and Venus. Those should minimize misses of all categories of threats and enable effective mitigations.