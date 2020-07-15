The High Inclination Solar Mission (HISM) mission concept

The High Inclination Solar Mission (HISM) is a concept for an out-of-the-ecliptic mission for observing the Sun and the heliosphere. The mission profile is largely based on the Solar Polar Imager concept; initially taking ~2.6 yrs to spiral in to a 0.48 AU equatorial orbit, then increasing the orbital inclination at a rate of 10 degrees per year, ultimately reaching an inclination of >75 degrees at the end of the mission. The orbital profile is achieved using solar sails derived from the technology currently being developed for the Solar Cruiser mission. HISM remote sensing instruments comprise an imaging spectropolarimeter (Doppler imager / magnetograph) and a visible light coronagraph. The in-situ instruments include a Faraday cup, an ion composition spectrometer, and magnetometers. Plasma wave measurements are made with electrical antennas and high speed magnetometers. The 7,000 m2 sail used in mission assessment is a direct extension of the 4-quadrant, 1,600 m2 Solar Cruiser Phase-A design and employs the same type of high strength composite boom, deployment mechanism, and membrane technology. The sail system modelled is spun (~1 rpm) to assure required boom characteristics with margin. The spacecraft bus features a fine-pointing 3-axis stabilized instrument