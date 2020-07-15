On the Multi-Wavelength Characteristics of the High Magnetic Field, Anomalous X-ray Pulsar Candidates J1821-1419 and J1847-0130

Neutron stars have been classified into a myriad of sub-populations based on their salient characteristics and temporal evolution. Anomalous X-ray Pulsars (AXPs) stand out as a particular population of neutron stars due to their rarity and their characteristic powerful magnetic fields. These sources have been observed across virtually the entire electromagnetic spectrum: of the few confirmed AXPs, only four are known to emit at radio frequencies. We are conducting a detailed multi-wavelength study of two AXP candidates — namely PSR J1821-1419 and PSR J1847-0130 — which are assumed to be rotation-powered courses. These pulsars were chosen for study due to their similar cataloged features as known radio emitting AXPs, including long periods (from 1 to 8 seconds) and high period derivatives (from 5×10-13 and 10-10). Archival Chandra and XMM-Newton observations of these sources — along with radio observations made with the Green Bank Telescope — have been analyzed with the intent of determining their characteristics and investigating their true nature. In addition, the scope of this research intends to include new Swift observations of these sources as well. The results of these analyses should aid in the distinction, or lack thereof, of these AXPs from canonical rotation powered pulsars. Ultimately, our research will identify more AXPs, extend our knowledge about pulsar properties and add to the current understanding of high energy emission from neutron stars.