White Dwarfs in Close Binaries: A Systematic Search for Mass Transfer Systems and Supernova Ia Progenitors

White dwarfs are the evolutionary end point of the vast majority of stars (97 per cent),where a large fraction of systems, around 25 per cent, are close enough to a binary companion that mass is transferred from one star to the other, changing the structures of both stars and their subsequent evolution. We present the APOGEE-GALEX-Gaia catalog of white dwarfs in close binaries, a database that vastly increases the number of white dwarf-main sequence systems that also have characterization of key parameters (e.g., masses, separation, derived orbital periods, etc.) coming from high resolution (APOGEE) spectroscopy. Exploration of this catalog with additional follow-up observations will improve our census of the range of white dwarf-main sequence binary architectures, providing robust statistics for furthering our understanding of compact binary evolution.