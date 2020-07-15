Skip to main content
X-ray Pulsar Hydrodynamics, Spectra, and Pulse Profiles: A New Self-Consistent Model

by B. F. West, P. A. Becker, and K. D. Wolfram
We present new theoretical results describing the observed spectra and pulse profiles for radiation emitted in the pencil and fan beam components from a dipole-shaped accretion column in an X-ray pulsar. The spectral calculations are based on the model of West, Wolfram, & Becker (2017), who for the first time solved a fully self-consistent photon transport equation coupled with a rigorous set of dynamical equations and boundary conditions that includes the effects of both radiation pressure and gas pressure in a dipole magnetic field geometry. The simulation of the observed spectra and pulse profiles is accomplished by integrating the height-dependent spectrum emerging from both the walls and top of the accretion column, coupled with the effects of general relativistic light-bending and redshifting. The resulting self-consistent radiation-hydrodynamical model provides the most robust theoretical platform currently available for the interpretation of phase-dependent spectra and pulse profiles. We compare the model results with the observed spectra and pulse profiles for the high-luminosity source Her X-1.

