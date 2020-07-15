Asymmetries as a Tool for QuantifyingVelocity Profiles

The wealth of data being produced by modern surveys require new methods of analysis. Asymmetry statistics, for both images and velocity profiles, are powerful tools for understanding such surveys. They are straightforward calculations and may indicate formation processes, particularly mergers. I will discuss three statistics that quantify asymmetries in HI velocity profiles, their observational biases, and results from tailored simulations. I will also present results from an application of these statistics to 115 velocity profiles from the WHISP HI survey, with a particular focus on how they correlate with visual classifications.