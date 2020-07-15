Deep nIR narrow-band imaging with CIRCE at GTC: Searching for Lyman-alpha emitters at z=9

As part of the ALBA collaboration, We have obtained a long-exposure image taken in the Extended Groth Field with a narrow-band filter designed by ourselves for the CIRCE nIR camera at the GtC 10.4m telescope. The filter is 11nm FWHM and 1.254 microns central wavelength. The main goal is to detect Lyman-alpha emitters (LAEs) at z=9.3 by the flux excess due to the Ly-a emission. The density of LAEs would help us to test the double reionization scenario predicted by the AMIGA model (Salvador-Solé et al 2015). After 19h on target we confirmed reaching only a limiting AB magnitude 23 in the ALBA-NB filter. With this depth we could not detect any LAE at high redshift. As a complementary result, we present a scientific analysis of the identified galaxies, gathering the available ancillary data from the 3D-HST and CANDELS surveys.