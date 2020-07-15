The burst search results from LIGO and Virgo O3A observing run

The first six months of the third observing run (O3A) of Advanced LIGO and Advanced Virgo brought plentiful of 33 public alerts. Several live searches were conducted for variety of gravitational-wave sources. The coherent Waveburst (cWB) algorithm searched for gravitational waves using minimal assumptions on the source morphologies. In my presentation I will first talk about the public alerts identified by cWB and the properties of possible sources. Then I will cover the search results from the offline analysis.