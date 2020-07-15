Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 01, 2020

The NANOGrav 12.5-year Data Set: Results from the search for a stochastic gravitational wave background

by J. Simon and The NANOGrav Collaboration
Pulsar timing arrays are galactic-scale low-frequency gravitational wave observatories sensitive to the nanohertz frequency band. The primary source of gravitational radiation in this regime is expected to be a stochastic background, formed from the cosmic population of supermassive black hole binaries. In this talk, I will discuss the current state-of-the-art detection approaches to searching for a gravitational wave background in pulsar timing data and present the results obtained by analyzing the 12.5-year data release from the North American Observatory for Gravitational Waves (NANOGrav). Our analysis shows a strong preference for a stochastic process with a common amplitude in all pulsars. However, the evidence for a spatially correlated process is only slightly higher. Spatial correlations are considered the “smoking gun” of gravitational wave background detection, thus the analysis of this data set remains inconclusive. We present a suite of statistical checks to evaluate the significance of these detection metrics and discuss the expected growth in future data sets, assuming the signal is indeed an astrophysical background.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
