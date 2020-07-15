The Inclusion Revolution

The field of Astronomy has seen major changes in the last couple of decades. There have been discoveries that have evolved our understanding of the Universe. The development of new methods and gathering of datasets have expanded topical areas of the field in profound ways. We have even seen the community begin to recognize and understand that the health and well-being of the workforce cannot be ignored if we intend to continue with scientific breakthroughs. In this talk I will highlight some growing trends toward more diversity and inclusion in the field, the importance of access to decision making and research opportunities to advancing these trends as well as some of the structural changes needed to usher in an Astronomical inclusion revolution.