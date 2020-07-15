Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 01, 2020

Upper Limits on TeV Emission from Superluminous Supernovae

by D. Ribeiro, on behalf of VERITAS Collaboration, B. Metzger, I. Vurm, and M. Nicholl
Superluminous Supernovae (SLSNe) are a rare class of supernova with luminosity 100-1000 times greater than standard supernovae. Different emission models have been proposed for both Type I (hydrogen poor) and Type II (hydrogen rich) SLSNe to explain the strong optical output, such as powering by a central engine or interactions with circumstellar material. High energy gamma-rays may escape from a central engine through an expanding ejecta at late times (10s-100s days), providing a possible signal to explore both the ejecta and central engine. This project searched for high-energy gamma-ray emission (600 MeV to 500 GeV and 200 GeV to 10TeV) from two SLSNe by analyzing data from Fermi-LAT and VERITAS observatories. Both SN2015bn and SN2017egm are Type I SLSNe, which are predicted to be powered by a central compact object, and are bright, worthwhile candidates to search for this late-time emission. No gamma-ray emission was detected from either source in these energy ranges, but upper limits on flux and luminosity were derived.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
