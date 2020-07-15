Constraints on the Electron Density within the Crab Pulsar’s Magnetosphere

The Crab pulsar has been studied extensively since its discovery more than 50 years ago. Its average profile consists of seven emission components, their occurrence depending upon the observing frequency. Past studies indicate that the dispersion measure of the pulsar varies among the different emission components, allowing constraints on changes in electron density through the magnetosphere. We use data taken with the Extended Very Large Array in phased-array mode and develop different approaches to search for component-dependent dispersion measure. The results of this study will be shown for the first time.