The MW’s DM halo response to the passage of the Large Magellanic Cloud

The interaction between the Milky Way (MW) and the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC) provides a unique opportunity to test for the existence of dark matter (DM). As a recently accreted, massive dwarf galaxy, the LMC is predicted to have induced a Wake in the outer (>40 kpc) of the MW’s DM and stellar halo, as shown in Garavito-Camargo+2019. Both the LMC and it's induced wake have effects on the overall shape of the MW's DM halo and in the acceleration field of the MW's stellar halo. In this talk, I'll present new results showing how the DM wake and the LMC dominate the shape of the MW's halo. Furthermore, I'll show how the orbits of stellar tracers are affected by the acceleration field from both the LMC and the Wake. Observations of the MW's stellar halos can, therefore, be used to find the signatures of both the MW and the LMC. I'll discuss the regions in the sky and the precision needed for upcoming spectroscopic surveys to find these signatures.