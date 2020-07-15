Decoding Gravitational Waves from Core-collapse Supernovae

Core-collapse supernovae (CCSNe) are some of the most energetic events known to astronomers. From accelerating the chemical evolution of the universe to creating compact objects, these stellar explosions have an immense influence on many areas of astronomy, thereby creating a need to better understand their nature. Recently after an explosion, electromagnetic signals are limited to the outer layers of the CCSN. Gravitational waves (GWs), by contrast, provide direct information from the previously unexplored supernova core. While current GW detectors have the capability to detect a Galactic CCSN event, they are heavily reliant on proper theoretical models of the gravitational waveform. Motivated by this need, I present work by our research group that predicts GWs from robust simulations of CCSNe and connects the GW signal to the internal dynamics of the explosion.