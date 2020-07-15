Skip to main content
Search for Neutrinos from Compact Binary Mergers from LIGO-Virgo O1,O2 and O3 Observing Runs

by R. Hussain, J. Vandenbroucke, and A. Pizzuto
The advent of gravitational wave and neutrino astronomy has led to an exciting era of multi-messenger astronomy. Identifying high-energy neutrino emission from compact binary mergers could shed light on the sources of high-energy neutrino emission as well as particle acceleration mechanisms in these compact binary systems. The LIGO-Virgo Collaboration (LVC) has reported 65 compact binary merger candidates as of March 5th, 2020. We present a search for high-energy neutrino emission from each merger reported by LVC using the IceCube neutrino observatory.

