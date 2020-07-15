Comparative Climatology of Mars and Earth Mars: Atmosphere and Climate

We present a comparison of the atmosphere and climate of Mars through 23 years of Hubble Space Telescope data. We focus on spectra of Mars to understand what is happening in its atmosphere. Using the Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph and the Faint Object Spectrograph, we compare polar and equatorial spectra in the vacuum UV. We have found some reccurring features around 2800Å for observations made in 1991 through 2014. We look for any correlation between temperature and these features on Mars. This should help us understand the planetary processes on Mars (atmosphere, climate, and habitability) and how they have changed over time, and might possibly help us understand more about Earth and its future.