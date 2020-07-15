NSVS 3350218, a spotless W UMa

We present a photometric analysis of the eclipsing variable binary star NSVS 3350218. Photometric images were taken in the Johnson B, V, and Cousins R band passes. All images were acquired using the Ball State University Observatory 20-inch telescope atop the Cooper Science Complex. All images were reduced with the Image Reduction and Analysis Facility (IRAF). Differential ensemble photometry was performed using the AstroImageJ (AIJ) program. The system was modeled using PHysics Of Eclipsing BinariEs (PHOEBE) program (ver. 0.31a). With PHOEBE, a synthetic light curve was compared to the observed light curve to determine best-fit model parameters. Our analysis shows that NSVS 3350218 is consistent with an over-contact binary in thermal contact with a surface temperature of 9616 ± 1132 K and an orbital period of 0.316774 ± 0.000382 days.