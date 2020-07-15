Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 01, 2020

Constraining Tidal Quality Factor in Low-Mass Binary Stars

by R. Patel and K. Penev
Tidal interactions in binary systems drive their orbital and stellar evolutions. Due to tides, the current rotation period of the primary star and orbital eccentricity in the system depends upon the tidal dissipation efficiency in stars. This efficiency is parameterized as Tidal Quality Factor (Q), which is qualitatively determines the energy lost in a system due to tides. Several studies have been conducted before to derive constraints for this parameter Q to provide a better understanding of the effects of tides in binary systems. I present here the results and analysis from MCMC simulations of several low-mass eclipsing binary stars found in the Kepler catalog. This study is aimed towards using a large number of binaries in order to explore the dependence of Q upon various observational parameters.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
