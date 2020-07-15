Confirmation of Short Period Pulsating Variables Using an Array of Robotic Telescopes

With the large number of surveys currently in operation there are many new potential variable stars discovered. These include programs such as TESS, KELT, ATLAS, ASSN, and others. Each of these has a different cadence which might impact the classification assigned to each potential new variable star. Using our current group of robotic telescopes, we are able to obtain high cadence follow-up observations to check the published period and classification of these targets. The current group of telescopes consists of four telescopes on our campus observation deck; 0.13-m, 0.2-m, 0.25-m, and the 0.3-m. Recently we have added a 0.61-m PlaneWave CDK24 telescope to our campus dome which will provide high density data and data on fainter targets. This group allows us to follow-up on pulsating variables from about 4th to 14th magnitude. We will show a range of variables and a comparison of the periods from the original surveys with periods from our high density light curves.