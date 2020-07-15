Skip to main content
Published on Jun 01, 2020

Examining Short Period Variable Stars with Exoplanet Surveys

by J. Hansen and E. Hintz
Short period variable stars can have several modes of pulsation that add together to produce the pulsation that we observe. Studying these objects requires a high volume of data that spans several pulsation periods. Performing these observations uses a large amount of telescope time. To attempt to reduce the time required for individual observations we examine data from the TESS survey to see if this data is able to show enough detail that we can understand more about the object. We present data from the TESS survey on a multiperiodic object and discuss how it can be used to understand the object.

