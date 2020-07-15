On the Formation of Double Neutron Stars: Supernova Kicks and Gravitational Waves

Forming double neutron stars in an isolated binary involves two supernova (SN) explosions. The SN natal kick on the binary may produce gravitational-wave bursts that may be detectable and may significantly affect the post-SN binary’s orbital characteristics. We compute the gravitational-wave emission from helium-star-neutron-star binaries that experience SN mass loss and a natal kick by integrating the equation of motion. We then characterize the binary parameters that most significantly affect the formation of double neutron stars and for which the gravitational-wave signal is detectable with future gravitational-wave detectors.