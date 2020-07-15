Surveys of Substructure in Pulsar Glitches and Glitching Pulsars

Timing observations of pulsars’ radio pulses have revealed two main types of rotation anomalies: timing noise, or random variations in pulse times, and glitches, discontinuous steps in spin frequency where the pulsar's rotation speeds up rapidly. In this project, I present conclusions from a survey of glitch substructure and statistics and an investigation into potential future areas of substructure, including analysis on distinctions between glitching and non-glitching pulsars as well as clusters of glitches. Project methodology uses unsupervised learning algorithms such as clustering and dimensionality reduction, as well as supervised classification and regression.