Abstract
Surveys of Substructure in Pulsar Glitches and Glitching Pulsars

by C. Ye
Published onJun 01, 2020
Timing observations of pulsars’ radio pulses have revealed two main types of rotation anomalies: timing noise, or random variations in pulse times, and glitches, discontinuous steps in spin frequency where the pulsar's rotation speeds up rapidly. In this project, I present conclusions from a survey of glitch substructure and statistics and an investigation into potential future areas of substructure, including analysis on distinctions between glitching and non-glitching pulsars as well as clusters of glitches. Project methodology uses unsupervised learning algorithms such as clustering and dimensionality reduction, as well as supervised classification and regression.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
