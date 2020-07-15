Testing Linear Standardization of Type Ia Supernovae using Gaussian Processes

It is through linear standardization coefficients that Type Ia supernovae (SN Ia) become standard candles. This was first seen nearly three decades ago. Since then, there have been improvements in both quantity and quality of SN Ia observations and models. Presently, SN Ia have an unexplained dependence with host galaxy properties that suggests further improvements in standardization are achievable. Here we present the results of our investigation into nonlinear standardization coefficients via Gaussian processes, using a sample of 551 SN Ia with z < 0.6.