An X-ray and Radio Analysis of the Peculiar Galactic Supernova Remnant G28.6-0.1

The Galactic supernova remnant (SNR) G28.6-0.1 belongs to the remarkable class of SNRs that exhibit X-ray spectra that are dominated by synchrotron radiation emitted by extremely energetic accelerated cosmic-ray particles. Detailed spatially resolved spectroscopic studies of these SNRs are crucial in yielding insights into how these sources accelerate these particles to such high energies that approach the so-called “knee” energy of the cosmic-ray spectrum. Amongst the synchrotron X-ray-dominated Galactic SNRs, G28.6-0.1 is unique in that the synchrotron X-ray emission originates from interior diffuse emission rather than from localized rims, which is typical for SNRs of this class. We are conducting a spatially resolved X-ray spectroscopic analysis of G28.6-0.1 using archival Chandra observations of this SNR. To constrain the fits to the synchrotron X-ray emission from different regions of G28.6-0.1, we have supplemented our analysis with new L-band and P-band observations of this SNR using the JVLA. These JVLA observations have facilitated a more sophisticated measurement of the flux densities and spectral indices of particular structures of G28.6-0.1 as well as for the whole SNR. Initial results of our analysis will be presented and discussed.