Gas Dynamics in the Outer Disk Regions of L1527

Investigating the dynamics in protostellar disks is key to understanding the evolution of protostars and their developing structure. The components of a class 0/I protostar such as L1527 includes the protostar, outflowing gas, a protostellar disk, and a gaseous envelope. As molecular gas flows into the disk from the Young Stellar Object’s (YSO) envelope, it experiences a shock where energy is lost in the form of radiation. After this shock, it is uncertain what occurs in the protostellar disk and how the gas moves towards smaller radii which eventually arrives at the protostar. Our goal is to model the dynamics of the gas as traced by the C18O molecule. The purpose of our model is to compare it to Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) data for the protostar L1527 to constrain the protostar’s mass using Doppler velocity techniques, spectral data cubes, and position-velocity diagrams.