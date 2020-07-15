Skip to main content
Published on Jun 01, 2020

Filling The Missing Link In Stellar Magnetic Activity Evolution

by K. Getman, E. Feigelson, M. Kuhn, P. Broos, T. Preibisch, and G. Garmire
“Missing Link Clusters” is a Chandra Large Project to examine rich open stellar clusters aged 5-30 Myr that form a “missing link” in our understanding of evolution of pre-main-sequence (PMS) stellar activity. Chandra data for half of 12 proposed missing link clusters within 2 kpc distance have already been analyzed. Here, we report on the characterization of the cluster membership, distances and ages, stellar X-ray and bolometric luminosities, and stellar masses employing Gaia, 2MASS, Spitzer, WISE and various ground-based optical-infrared photometric data. The goal is to derive mass-stratified activity-age-rotation relations in early stellar evolution for the combined sample of ~6,000 “missing link” stars and >30,000 younger (<5 Myr) stars from our published MYStIX and SFiNCs projects. Our preliminary results show that PMS X-ray luminosities systematically decrease with time for >0.5 M stars and X-ray luminosity turnover points shift. Both effects may be due to the combination of stellar contractions on Hayashi tracks and transitions from Hayashi to Henyey tracks.

