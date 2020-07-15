Characterizing a Pair of Dwarf Galaxies in the Local Volume

Using archival HST/ACS observations of a pair of dwarf galaxies, PGC385975 & PGC018731, we describe the physical characteristics of these two objects. We determine the distances to the galaxies via the TRGB method and find that they are at comparable distances. The small projected separation between the galaxies and morphological hints suggest that the two might be interacting. The color magnitude diagrams also reveal recent star formation in both galaxies. We also consider these galaxies in the context of other comparable dwarf galaxies.