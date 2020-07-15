Updates and Highlights of the Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph on HST

The Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph (STIS) has been successfully operating on HST for over 20 years, providing FUV, NUV, and optical data to the astronomical community. STIS has a wide range of capabilities including imaging, low to high resolution spectroscopy, coronagraphy, and long-slit spatial scanning on the CCD with many various observational modes. We present the latest updates and highlights of STIS, discuss the re-delivery of CCD super-biases and super-darks starting from mid-March 2019 and present current work on a Python-based defringing tool for STIS CCD observations. This is valuable information for past, current, and potential HST STIS users.