Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 01, 2020

Updates and Highlights of the Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph on HST

by A. Jones, D. Branton, J. Carlberg, J. Debes, R. Jedrzejewski, S. Lockwood, M. Maclay, T. Monroe, A. Riley, S. Sohn, and D. Welty
Published onJun 01, 2020
Updates and Highlights of the Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph on HST

The Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph (STIS) has been successfully operating on HST for over 20 years, providing FUV, NUV, and optical data to the astronomical community. STIS has a wide range of capabilities including imaging, low to high resolution spectroscopy, coronagraphy, and long-slit spatial scanning on the CCD with many various observational modes. We present the latest updates and highlights of STIS, discuss the re-delivery of CCD super-biases and super-darks starting from mid-March 2019 and present current work on a Python-based defringing tool for STIS CCD observations. This is valuable information for past, current, and potential HST STIS users.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with