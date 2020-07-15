Getting the Most Out of Your STIS Echelle Observations

Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph (STIS) echelle modes are frequently used due to their high resolution and ability to maximize spectral coverage in a single exposure. In an effort to optimize results, the STIS team at STScI works to understand what observatory factors impact echelle observations, and keep the community informed. We highlight ongoing and past work to characterize and optimize performance of echelle mode observations with STIS. We present analysis on the effects of observatory focus and jitter on echelle throughput and spectral quality. We also present an update on the general focus behavior of HST, calibration of E140M, and the health of the STIS MAMA detectors as it relates to echelle data.