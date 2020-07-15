Argus144: High resolution molecular gas mapping with a 144-element W-Band Array on the Green Bank Telescope

The Green Bank Observatory plans to construct a 144-element array operating between 74–116 GHz (W-band) to serve as an open skies instrument on the 100-meter Green Bank Telescope (GBT). This instrument will allow for ten times faster mapping speed than the current generation of Argus, a 16-element array on the GBT. Argus144 will have a 6'x6' field of view with 8 arcsec beams, allowing for high spatial resolution mapping of large areas of the Galactic plane and of other areas of interest across the Milky Way, including the Fermi bubble. There are already several ongoing projects targeting the Fermi bubble with the current generation of Argus, and Argus144 will allow for a wide-area view of the molecular gas dynamics and astrochemistry of the Milky Way's nuclear wind. Argus144 on the GBT will be a unique and unmatched instrument for large-area, high-resolution studies of molecular gas. It will be an excellent complement to 3mm studies with ALMA, which has higher spatial resolution, but a much smaller field of view. The Green Bank Observatory is a facility of the National Science Foundation operated under cooperative agreement by Associated Universities, Inc.