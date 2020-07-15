Skip to main content
Report of 2019 APTlite balloon flight

by Z. Hughes, J. Buckley, L. Bergström, W. Binns, J. Buhler, W. Chen, M. Cherry, S. Funk, D. Hooper, J. Mitchell, G. De Nolfo, S. Al Nussirat, S. Profumo, B. Rauch, D. Stern, G. Varner, S. Wakely, and A. Zink
The Advanced Particle-astrophysics Telescope (APT) is a proposed space-based gamma- and cosmic-ray instrument. The design incorporates a novel dispersed imaging calorimeter constructed from CsI:Na scintillator crystals read out by wavelength shifting (WLS) fibers with scintillating optical fiber tracking layers. A prototype of the CsI:Na calorimeter layer — APTlite — was flown with SuperTIGER during the 2019 austral balloon season in McMurdo, Antarctica. Using SuperTIGER’s trigger system, APTlite captured coincident cosmic-ray events in order to characterize the calorimeter’s performance as a cosmic-ray instrument. Results from this balloon flight will be will be reported including instrument charge and energy resolution.

