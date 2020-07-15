Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 01, 2020

A HaloSat Analysis of the Cygnus Superbubble

by J. Bluem and for the HaloSat Team
Published onJun 01, 2020
A HaloSat Analysis of the Cygnus Superbubble

The Cygnus Superbubble (CSB) is a large structure near the plane of the galaxy. The region is roughly 450 parsecs in diameter and glows in the soft X-ray band. Such a massive X-ray structure may be the result of a combination of stellar winds and supernovae or a hypernova. As Cygnus is in the direction of the local spiral arm, determining if the CSB is a cohesive object or a line of sight composite is vital to understanding its nature. HaloSat was used to take X-ray observations of different sections of the CSB in the 0.4-7.0 keV band. The spectra produced by these observations were analyzed to determine temperatures and column densities in order to probe the cohesive nature of the CSB.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with