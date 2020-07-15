Momentum resolved charge exchange cross section measurements with highly charged ions.

Charge exchange-induced X-ray and extreme ultraviolet emission have been observed from both solar and extrasolar sources. Complementary laboratory investigations of these processes aid in the understanding of observed astrophysical spectra and are extremely useful to help scientists make judicious choices of spectral ranges for future observations. The Clemson University EBIT (CUEBIT) has the capability for producing up to fully stripped ions from low to medium Z targets. The trap is connected to a beam line which was designed to extract and focus decelerated (down to 100’s q eV) beams of single charge state ions and deliver them to modular back-end apparatus. Progress on incorporating a COLTRIMS apparatus at CUEBIT to perform coincident charge-exchange cross sections and x-ray spectroscopy measurements with low Z HCIs will be presented. This work is supported by NASA-APRA 80NSSC19K0679