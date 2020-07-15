Laboratory Astrophysics Experiments in Support of Current and Future X-ray Observatories

The laboratory astrophysics program centered around Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory's electron beam ion traps EBIT-I and SuperEBIT has been supporting high-energy astrophysics for more than 25 years. Results from the LLNL EBITs have been used to interpret spectra from every modern X-ray astrophysics mission from ASCA to Hitomi. Currently, work is being done to provide high-accuracy experimental benchmarks necessary to interpret high-resolution spectra measured by Hitomi, Chandra, and XMM-Newton. Our laboratory effort is largely driven by science goals of the XRISM X-ray Observatory. We have also established a strong collaboration with NASA/GSFC and MPIK-Heidelberg to conduct experiments, not only at LLNL's EBIT facility, but also using MPIK portable EBITs at 3rd and 4th generation light sources. An overview of some recent capabilities and measurements will be presented. Prepared by LLNL under Contract DE-AC52-07NA27344 and supported by NASA grants to LLNL and NASA/GSFC.