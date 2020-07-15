X-ray Emission due to Charge Exchange from Highly-Charged Multielectron Fe Ions

In astrophysical environments where highly-ionized plasma interact with cold neutral gas, the observed X-ray emission may be due to a variety of atomic processes. About two decades ago, charge exchange due to ion-neutral collisions was found to dominate the X-ray emission from comets. Within the past decade, charge exchange induced X-ray emission has been inferred to be potentially important for a range of objects from supernova remnants to galactic outflows. However, theoretical and experimental studies of charge exchange have primarily focused on H-like and He-like ion emission. Here we present preliminary results for multielectron ions focusing on Fe16+ - Fe24+ colliding with H, He, H 2 , and other neutrals. Final-state-resolved cross sections are obtained within the multi-channel Landau-Zener approach. The calculations adopt available ion energies from NIST supplemented with AUTOSTRUCTURE calculations. Assuming an optically thin plasma, charge-exchange X-ray emission spectra are predicted for photon energies and resolutions relevant to XRISM. This work was partially supported by NASA grant 80NSSC19K0679.