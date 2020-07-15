Lifetimes and Oscillator Strengths for Ultraviolet Transitions in S II

There is continued interest in providing theoretical data on the structure and radiative properties of singly-ionized sulfur. Using the Toledo Heavy Ion Accelerator, we obtained the first experimental lifetimes on the upper levels associated with S II transitions at 906, 910, and 912 Å. These transitions are seen in astronomical environments, such as the plasma torus surrounding Io, with the Far Ultraviolet Spectroscopic Explorer. Oscillator strengths were derived for comparison with the suite of theoretical calculations. Multi-exponential fits to our decay curves revealed the presence of cascades probably arising from high-lying levels in the quartet terms of the 3s23p24p and 3s23p25p configurations. The results on lifetimes from our analyses for these high-lying levels are also compared with data from previous experiments and calculations.