Analysis of exoplanets TrES-5b and WASP-43b using the EXOplanet Transit Interpretation Code (EXOTIC)

In this study, we analyze lightcurves and corresponding transit attributes of the exoplanets TrES-5b and WASP-43b. The mid-transit time of an exoplanet is the time in which the planet is in the middle of its transit of its host star. Over time, due to variations that arise after many periods, the error in the mid-transit time of the exoplanet increases. Due to this, constant observations of exoplanet mid-transit times through lightcurves are necessary to “freshen” these transits. These lightcurves were made using the EXOplanet Transit Interpretation Code (EXOTIC). To run with EXOTIC, we were given raw, uncalibrated TrES-5b images taken by the SRO telescope, managed by Boyce-Astro. Additionally, we requested and obtained images of WASP-43b using the Las Cumbres Observatory .4 meter robotic telescopes. Within this work, we will explore the newly calculated mid-transit times and other transit properties to gain a better understanding of TrES-5b and WASP-43b.