Published on Jun 01, 2020

Discovery of the Earth-Sized Habitable-Zone Planet Kepler-1649 c: What Other Treasures Remain to Be Unearthed in Kepler and K2 Data?

by J. Coughlin
In this talk, I will discuss the recently announced exoplanet Kepler-1649 c — an Earth-sized planet in the habitable zone of a nearby low-mass star. This discovery was over a decade in the making, involving automated analyses and dozens of dedicated scientists sifting through thousands of complex signals. The same process that unearthed Kepler-1649 c also revealed other overlooked planets and astrophysically interesting objects that remain to be studied in detail. In addition to Kepler-1649 c, I will also review these other finds, the data products available from the Kepler and K2 missions, advances in the field to mine this data, and what may remain to be found in these rich datasets.

