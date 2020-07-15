Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 01, 2020

Untangling the Galaxy

by M. Kounkel, K. Covey, and K. Stassun
We present the results of the hierarchical clustering analysis of the Gaia DR2 data to search for clusters, co-moving groups, and other stellar structures within 3 kpc, increasing the number of identified structures to more than 8000. To aid in the analysis of the population properties, we developed a neural network called Auriga to robustly estimate the age, extinction, and distance of a stellar group based on the input photometry and parallaxes of the individual members. Many of the identified populations appear to be filamentary or string-like, and some span hundreds of parsec in length. Most of these string lack a central cluster, indicating that their filamentary structure is primordial, rather than the result of tidal stripping or dynamical processing. The youngest strings (<100 Myr) are orthogonal to the spiral arms, as they are currently defined. Examining the temporal structure of the spiral arms, we find that the Sagittarius arm has moved by ~1 kpc in the last 100 Myr, and the Perseus arm has been experiencing a relative lull in star formation activity over the last 25 Myr. Older populations trace several other arm-like structures that cannot be presently traced by dust and gas.

