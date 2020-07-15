High angular resolution observations of Betelgeuse during its Great Dimming

Red supergiant stars are essential contributors to the chemical enrichment of our Universe. In 2019 Nov, Betelgeuse, a red supergiant, began its dimming in V-band, and after four months, it became the faintest ever recorded in its photometric history. The spectrophotometric (Levesque & Massey, 2020) and SOFIA-EXES high spectral resolution (Harper et al., 2020) observations recorded during this Great Dimming do not report any notable changes in comparison to its past non-dimming observations indicating a presence of dust in the line of sight. VLT/SPHERE images (Montargès et al.) have shown that the star shape has been changed significantly, inferring some change has occurred near the photosphere. This could be a clump of dust emitted from the star, and if this is true, this event will be an opportunity to directly witness the formation of dust in a Red supergiant star. We have observed Betelgeuse during this unusual event with the Large Binocular Telescope in several near and far-infrared wavelength filters and also with the CHARA interferometer. We will present the preliminary results.