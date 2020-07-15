Tracing three-dimensional magnetic field morphology and field strength from the Velocity Gradient Technique

Measuring the properties of magnetic field is challenging, especially when we only have limited spatial and spectral information in observation. Using the fact that the gradients of spectroscopic thin velocity channels are generally perpendicular to the local magnetic field, the development of the Velocity Gradient Technique (VGT, González-Casanova & Lazarian 2017; Yuen & Lazarian 2017a,b) has been successfully tracing both the projected morphology (Lazarian & Yuen 2018a; Hu et al. 2018, 2019a) and the magnetic field strength (Lazarian et al. 2018; Lazarian et al. 2020) in neutral hydrogen and molecular cloud data. Moreover, the cloud turbulent conditions could also be obtained based on the morphology of the magnetic field obtained from VGT (Yuen & Lazarian 2020a,b). The gradient technique is also used to in the studies of synchrotron emission (Lazarian et al. 2017; Lazarian & Yuen 2018b), and has a rich application in the community of magnetic field studies in interstellar turbulence.In this talk, we discuss about a new technique in obtaining the 3D magnetic field and density structure through special construction from the spectroscopic position-position-velocity data cube similar to Stokes parameter, based on the accurate representation of magnetic field structures by velocity gradients. We show that such construction build upon emission profiles is statistically similar to the synchrotron emissions with Faraday rotation. Through this construction, the 3D magnetic field and density information can be obtained through procedures similar to that in Faraday Tomography in synchrotron emissions. From this we also show the statistical relation found in Lazarian & Pogosyan (2016) could be applicable with slight modification