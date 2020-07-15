Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 01, 2020

Galaxy Minor and Major Mergers within the REFINE Survey

by C. Conselice
I will present new results from the REFINE (Redshift Evolution and Formation in Extragalactic Systems) project, combining in a new reanalysis of the three deepest and large NIR surveys take to date: UDS, Ultra-VISTA and VIDEO for z < 3 systems, and a comparison to CANDELS for z > 3 galaxies. Using consistently measured stellar masses and photometric redshifts for galaxies in these fields, I will show how the major and minor merger rates can be accurately measured for tens of thousands of galaxies. I will discuss the role of both major and minor mergers in the formation of galaxies up to z ~ 6, and compare mass assembly through merging with the star formation rate. I will show that mergers dominate galaxy formation at the highest redshfits, but that star formation is overall a more important process. Comparison to models reveals issues and inconsistencies that show that an empirical approach, such as this, is needed to make conclusions on the assembly process for galaxies. I will also discuss how these results provide unique information about the number of gravitational wave sources LISA will discover based on our observations.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
