The multi-frequency study of faint radio sources in radio deep field: ELAIS N1

Deep radio observations of the extra-galactic sky are a powerful means to probe the properties of diverse source populations over a variety of environments to high redshift. The formation of stars in the disks of galaxies and the accretion activity on the central black holes both contribute to the radio synchrotron emission which is important for the galaxy population studies. We have extensively studied the ELAIS N1 field using uGMRT at 300-500 MHz. This covers 1.8 sq. deg part of the sky with the central off-source RMS noise of 15 microJy/beam. We have obtained a radio source catalog consisting of 2528 sources and the Euclidian-normalized differential source counts using those sources. The differential source counts show a flattening below ~1 mJy, which is attributed to an increased population of star-forming galaxies and radio-quiet AGNs. However, just observing these galaxies only at radio frequencies does not reveal their true colors and a multi-frequency study is required for a comprehensive understanding of the physical phenomena going on in the galaxy and the galaxy evolution overall. Thus, we classified the sources as RL AGNs, RQ AGNs and SFGs using multi-wavelength diagnostics. Here, we present the initial results from our study of the ELAIS-N1 field.