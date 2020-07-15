You Say you Want a Revolution: Brand New Radio Polarisation Science Enabled by the ASKAP and JVLA Radio Telescopes

I will present spectacular new science results for several iconic radio galaxies, uniquely enabled by the innovative phased array feed (PAF) technology found on the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (AKSAP) radio survey telescope, and by the broadband capability of the Jansky VLA (JVLA) radio telescopes. I will start by presenting exquisite new wide field, broadband, full polarisation images of Fornax A, and of the outer lobes of Centaurus A, the latter of which achieve 40x better spatial resolution than previously achieved at comparable frequencies (and 15x better than at any frequency). I will then present new broadband, full-polarisation radio maps of several classic 3C radio galaxies from data obtained with the JVLA. Together, these data reveal a host of new and important structures in these radio galaxy systems, including intricate webs of depolarisation related to the internal magnetised thermal plasma structure of the lobes, signatures of strong shocks that are candidate sites for high energy particle acceleration, and large scale magnetic field structures that delineate separate physical regions of the lobes, corresponding to distinct epochs of AGN activity. Our results unveil exciting new opportunities for VLA Sky Survey (VLASS) science, and for the coming era of sensitive, all-sky, broadband, full-polarisation radio surveys.