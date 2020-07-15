Physical Implications from Periodic Variability in 1H1426+428

Active galactic nuclei (AGN) have a variety of properties, which help further our understanding of the Universe. Quasi-periodic oscillations (QPOs) are important observables in accreting systems; since supermassive black holes (SMBH) and galactic black holes are governed by a similar set of physical mechanics, then QPOs should be expected in AGN. There are various explanations for QPOs to be present in an accreting disk system including, but not limited to, rotation of the central object, general relativistic effects, or beat frequencies, and reflects the observational portion of the analysis. In blazars, the emission we see at radio through X-ray energies by synchrotron radiation, which is produced by relativistic electrons in magnetic fields, generated in jets that are moving at very close to the speed of light. Using RXTE data, a promising QPO with a period of ~ a day was found in blazar 1H1426+428, and the XSPEC software was used to analyze the spectra in a power-law format for the synchrotron radiation. We discuss the data and result, as well as implications.