Finding Resonance Locations and Co-rotation Radii Using Spiral Arm Amplitude Modulations

Resonance locations in Spiral Galaxies play a vital role in understanding the evolutionary process of galaxies and in maintaining the structural integrity of galaxies. They act as stable regions in the galactic disc creating localized observable features that can be used to locate them. Elmegreen et. al (1989, 1990, 1992) among others have shown that the co-rotation resonance is observable through the end points of star forming ridges and have used arm-inter-arm contrast plots to study the spiral arm amplitude modulations in great detail. In our present study, ten nearby galaxies were observed in 3.6 microns and B-band. As the initial phase, we create composite images and de-project them to a face-on orientation followed by a symmetry enhancement process. We then use arm-inter-arm contrasts and 3D Surface Intensity plots to identify these resonance locations. The most probable locations for the co-rotation resonance were identified and were compared against a previous study which involved measuring pitch angles in different wavelengths. The results are also compared against theoretical predictions and previous results from the literature. References: Elmegreen, B. G., Elmegreen, D. M., Philip, E.S., 1989, ApJ, 343, 602; Elmegreen, B. G., & Elmegreen, D. M. 1990, ApJ, 355, 52; Elmegreen, B. G., Elmegreen, D. M., & Luis, M., 1992, ApJ, 79, 37