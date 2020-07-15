An Introduction to the RF Spectrum Regulations

Every day more and more innovative devices, such as vacuum cleaners, grass mowers, baby monitors, IoT devices, and mobile Apps, rely on the availability of the radio spectrum in order to operate. With the rapid advancements in mobile communications along with these other numerous technologies that rely on the use of the radio waves, the demand for spectrum has grown considerably in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue. Data collected from radio astronomy sensors can easily become unusable due to RF interference. This talk offers an introduction to the process of RF spectrum regulations at national and international levels, and how you can participate on it in order to protect your needs.